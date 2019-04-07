Chamber to host women’s networking open house

We all have ideas, concerns, projects that “keep us up at night.” Do you feel like you’re just out there trying to solve your problems or be creative all on your own? The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “What Keeps You up at Night” Women’s Networking event on Thursday, April 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Higher Grounds.

This is not just your typical mixer. From this event, we hope to host future networking events with a purpose. This first open house will be an opportunity to garner ideas and topics for future events. These networking events will take place at a minimum of once a quarter. If popular, we would like to host them every other month.

This could be a time when organizations collaborate, when business owners or employees find out the similarity of some major issues and collaborate to help solve them. You may be a stay-at-home mom that needs help with day care, can accommodate caring for another child, needs help with cleaning services or needs another form of assistance in accomplishing at-home tasks. Perhaps you can network with other stay-at-home moms.

This event is open to all women who are looking to get engaged in the community, meet other women, and find out more information about topics relevant to women and our community. You may have information to share or are looking for answers to some of your questions.

Join us at Higher Grounds for an evening of meeting new people, seeing those you may not have seen for awhile and finding out something new. There is no cost to attend the event. Higher Grounds will be offering their happy hour beverage prices and there will be complimentary hors d’oeuvres available.

If your business is interested in hosting a Women’s Networking event, please contact Mary Jo at the Chamber at 264-2360 to discuss the opportunity.

Pagosa Pride hanging basket update

Rolling into April and about one month into the hanging basket program, we have an update on the availability of our baskets. As of the time of writing this article, we only have three 16-inch baskets available. By press time, we may be sold out of this size basket.

If you had your heart set on one of those beautiful calibrachoa floral baskets, please call the Chamber immediately to see if you can still secure a 16-inch basket.

These baskets will not be delivered until after Memorial Day. We still have about one-half of our 12-inch baskets available. However, as the season warms up and people get in the mood to plant or decorate, these special baskets go quickly.

These mixed floral and greens baskets are specially designed for our hanging basket program with an array of beautiful flowers.

To order your baskets, visit the Chamber website at www.pagosachamber.com. Scroll down to the Community and Chamber News section on the home page and click on the hanging basket picture and Hanging Flower Basket Sale heading. This will take you to the registration page.

These baskets are anticipated to be delivered just before the Memorial Day weekend depending on weather and freeze conditions. Dress up your home or business and order your flowers today.

SBDC Statewide Needs Assessment Survey

The state Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is looking for business input on how this organization can better help our businesses and community. They are looking to better understand the challenges facing your business, what resources would be most helpful, and what you need to succeed.

The SBDC is a wealth of information providing services such as mentoring, webinars, counseling, education, access to capital recommendations, and business planning and assistance just to name a few. Not only are they assisting start-up and other businesses, but they are also working with our younger population to teach them the business skills they will need when they get out of school. Please take just a few minutes to fill out this easy survey at www.surveymonkey.com/e/XPRFZTT. Weigh in now to ask for services that will help your business.

Membership news

It was mentioned last week in the Chamber article that the Maximizing Your Membership Class would be held our usual second Tuesday of the month. Due to a conflict in scheduling, the class has been moved to the following week, Tuesday, April 16. The time remains the same, 9 to 10 a.m. in the Chamber conference room. A light breakfast will be served along with a large dose of information.

To ensure we have enough breakfast for all or need to accommodate a special diet, please reserve your space by contacting us at 264-2360.

We have a plethora of renewing businesses and a few new businesses to welcome this week: The Kelly Law Firm, Pagosa Adventure Rentals and All the Little Things.

Our recent renewals include Cabe’s Collision and Customs, East Side Market, Mountain Landing Suites and RV Park, Pagosa Cab and Pagosa Auto Rents, Pagosa Land Company, Pagosa Magazine, Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Precision Granite, TBK Bank, Tequilla’s Mexican Restaurant, the Town of Pagosa Springs, Winslow on the Shire and Region 9 Economic Development.

Follow these topics: Business, Chamber News, News, Top Stories