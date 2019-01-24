Chamber Annual Gala and Community Awards set for Jan. 25

WinterFest is upon us with a range of the usual winter festivity antics, and this year, the Chamber’s annual gala was added to the calendar. This annual event celebrates the businesses and individuals that make up Pagosa Springs.

The community awards of Citizen and Volunteer of the Year have been announced at this event for over 25 years. Nominations are taken from the community at large and then the winners selected by a team of community members. The Small Business and Non-Profit of the Year categories were added to the Community Awards back in about 2013.

While everyone that is nominated is really a winner, one special individual, group or business is selected to represent community accomplishments every year. The Annual Gala, while hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend to support the nominees and enjoy an evening out.

We have one small change to the evening’s line up and that is in the entertainment category. One of the region’s favorite musical entertainers will be stepping in for the band. The new entertainment will be singer/songwriter Tim Sullivan and his band.

There will still be plenty of great music and dancing to kick off the WinterFest weekend. In addition, there will be a fabulous buffet. A cash bar will round out the food and beverage portion of the evening. Tickets are available online until Thursday evening for $40. Tickets the day of will be sold at the door for $45. Don’t miss out on this festive event. The theme blends into the whole of WinterFest with “Snow Much Fun.”

For more information about the weekend’s activities and times, check out this week’s related Preview cover article regarding WinterFest 2019.

Is Pagosa resilient?

Pagosa has been pretty lucky so far as a community in terms of catastrophic events. The West Fork fires were tough, but we didn’t experience the community shutdown like South Fork or Creede. We weren’t Silverton with the highways closed due to fires and rock slides this past summer.

But what if something more damaging happened in Pagosa? What would happen if a fire affected our headwaters? Could the business community survive if our highway corridor was limited? How would we react as a community? Are we resilient?

A Resilient Archuleta group has been discussing these challenges and invites the public to join in the conversation on Wednesday, Jan. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Archuleta County Extension building. Can we build a more vibrant community that is better prepared and resilient to what life has in store for us? Join in the conversation about what can be done to make us more resilient and how can we adapt to changes that affect our lifestyle here.

Questions about the event can be directed to the Archuleta County Extension office at 264-5931. Beverages and finger foods will be served at this community conversation.

Membership news

The next Maximizing Your Membership class will be held on Feb. 12. This free breakfast informational session can help you allocate your marketing dollars and get more out of your Chamber membership. Membership coordinator Rick Artis will give you a fast and furious breakdown of how to make your membership dollars go further. Individual appointments offering further advice can then be scheduled. Find out how you can enhance your Chamber investment by attending this free class on Feb. 12 from 9 to 10 a.m. Please RSVP so that enough food can be provided.

We have one new member to welcome this week, the San Juan Stargazers. The Stargazers meet here at the Chamber conference room every fourth Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Did you know that if you have a telescope, you can have someone from the club help you adjust your telescope or teach you how to use it better so you can enjoy the night sky? Whether you’re a beginner or an amateur star gazer, join this organization for its monthly meeting and educational topic.

Our renewing members this week include Boulder Coffee Cafe, River Pointe Coffee House, Toner Mountain Copiers, High Altitude Closet, Design A Sign, and Belvedere Arts studio and gallery.

Let’s celebrate winter and our community. Join us at the “Snow Much Fun” annual gala on Jan. 25 at the PLPOA Clubhouse.

