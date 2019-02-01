‘Cerebrotini: Stirred, but Not Shaken’ opening Feb. 8

By Tess Wisher

Special to The PREVIEW

Thingamajig Theatre Company’s “Cerebrotini: Stirred, But Not Shaken” opens at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts on Friday, Feb. 8. This hilarious new play is from Karl Isberg, the same mind as “Welcome to Siberia, Now Go Home!” and includes his quintessential dark humor.

“Cerebrotini” opens up on a hospital room where Fiona, played by Kathy Lemons, is being treated for a coma. Surprisingly, Sylph, played by Rodger Organ, can communicate with her despite her medical condition. Through strange cocktails and a cacophony of entertaining and laugh-out-loud hilarious stories, we walk through Fiona’s life and ask the ever-present question, “are there cocktails in the afterlife?”

Isberg has lived in Pagosa Springs for years. He began his writing career in Pagosa Springs as a contributor and journalist for The Pagosa Springs SUN before he became editor in 2001. Since his retirement from journalism in 2014, Isberg has run the blog “Siberia with a View.”

Last year, Isberg wrote his first play for Thingamajig Theatre, “Welcome to Siberia, Now Go Home!” This hilarious show was met with rave reviews and was an instant success. “Welcome to Siberia, Now Go Home!” was filled with dark, Pagosa Springs-flavored humor. Luckily, “Cerebrotini: Stirred, But Not Shaken” is saturated with the same deliciously dark humor. While this new Isberg show is not as Pagosa Springs heavy, it still has that special local flair audiences adored in “Welcome to Siberia, Now Go Home!”

Thingamajig Theatre is a professional theater company and generally brings in talent from around the country to produce its captivating shows. “Cerebrotini: Stirred, But Not Shaken” is different. The cast is made up of Pagosa Springs residents that do not live the nomadic regional actor life like many of the Thingamajig performers. It’s a wonderful opportunity for locals like Jefferson Quinn and Laura Hamilton to act on the Thingamajig stage in a show written by a Pagosa Springs writer, performed by Pagosa Springs for Pagosa Springs.

Join Thingamajig Theatre and the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts and laugh your way through “Cerebrotini: Stirred, But Not Shaken.” To get tickets, visit pagosacenter.org or call 731-SHOW (7469). Want to be among the first to see this hilarious show? There are still tickets available for the Champagne Opening on Feb. 8.

Thingamajig Theatre is a professional nonprofit 501(c)(3) theater in residence within the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, producing musicals, comedies and dramas year-round.

