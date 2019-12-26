CenturyLink will pay $8,476,000 for charging hidden fees, overbilling

By Emily Wenger

Special to The SUN

Attorney General Phil Weiser announced recently that CenturyLink will pay $8,476,000 for unfairly and deceptively charging hidden fees, falsely advertising guaranteed locked prices, and failing to provide discounts and refunds it promised to consumers who signed up for Internet, television and telephone services in Colorado.

