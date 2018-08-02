Center of Southwest Studies to continue free ‘Women in the Southwest’ lecture series

- News
By Julia Tapley-Booth
Special to The SUN
The Center of Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College continues its summer lecture series based on the theme, “Women in the Southwest,” with a presentation from Lois Rudnick, “Mabel Dodge Luhan and Company: Creating Southwest Modernism,” on Wednesday, Aug. 8, at 1:30 p.m. in the center’s Lyceum Room No. 120.
