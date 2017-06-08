Center of Southwest Studies kicks off summer lecture series with ‘Adventure in Crooked Canyons’

By Julie Tapley-Booth

Special to The PREVIEW

The Center of Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College will kick off its summer lecture series based on the theme “A Year in the Life of the West,” with a presentation from Jack Turner titled “1936: Adventure in Crooked Canyons — Ansel Hall’s Radio Address on the Rainbow Bridge Monument Valley Expedition,” on Wednesday, June 14, at 1:30 p.m. in the Center’s Lyceum Room No. 120.

“Adventure in Crooked Canyons” is an exact reenactment of Ansel F. Hall’s 1936 radio address on KGO Radio in San Francisco to promote the Rainbow Bridge Monument Valley Expedition (1933-38).

Hall was the first chief naturalist for the National Park Service, and was an explorer and educator. During the Great Depression, Hall organized hundreds of academics and volunteers from across the country to participate in the ambitious exploration of a 3,000-plus square mile area of southern Utah and northern Arizona that was all but unknown except to the native tribes. This presentation will include historic images from the expedition.

Durango resident Jack Turner is the grandson of Ansel F. Hall, and the author of the award winning book, “Landscapes On Glass,” with a foreword by President Bill Clinton.

Turner is a citizen historian and director of The Lost Files Project, a historic program based on newly discovered files from Ansel Hall’s service in the National Park Service.

This lecture is free to the public. Parking on campus is free during summer months.

The Center of Southwest Studies, now in its 53rd year, provides an active program of free public lectures and events year-round at its museum, research library, and archives facility on the campus of Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. For more information, please contact the Center’s business office at 247-7456 or visit http://swcenter.fortlewis.edu.

