Celebrate the season at this weekend’s Colorfest

By Cheryl Bowdridge
Special to The PREVIEW
Fall is in the air and the colors are changing for this fun-filled Colorfest weekend, Sept.16-18.
Festivities for the weekend begin on Friday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. with the sold-out event Passport to Pagosa Wine and Food Festival. Local restaurants will entice you with their delicacies to get your vote for the People’s Choice Award. You will have the opportunity to sample wines from around the world and enjoy the soul soothing music of Bob Hemenger on the saxophone.
Saturday at approximately 8 a.m., about 30 balloons will ascend over Pagosa Springs, filling the sky with color and bringing a sense of awe as they float. As the balloons ascend, the 5k Colorfest Color Run will take place beginning at 8 a.m. in Town Park to support the Archuleta County Victim Assistance Program.
The Pagosa Springs Music and Micro Brews Festival begins at 4 p.m. with the upbeat dynamic ensemble Broke With Expensive Taste. Come dance to this high-energy band that plays pop and dance music.
The show will continue to heat up as local favorites The High Rollers take the stage at 6 p.m. with country and country rock. Microbreweries from Colorado and northern New Mexico will be battling for your taste buds with their top microbrews. Enjoy our local breweries as well as regional favorites, delicious food vendors and fun for the kids. Tickets are $10 and a souvenir glass may be purchased for unlimited beer tasting for $15 with proper ID.
The evening will come to an end as balloons light up the park with a balloon glow at dusk.
Sunday will bring you another round of colorful skies, as the pilots “Chase The Winds of Fall” in Pagosa Springs at approximately 8 a.m. from the Pinon Lake area, displaying another show of color against the mountains as the leaves start to turn and fall sets in.
