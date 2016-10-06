Celebrate National 4-H Week this week

By Becky Jacobson

PREVIEW Columnist

Celebrate the impact 4-H youth are making in their lives and in their communities during National 4-H Week. 4-H is the nation’s largest youth organization; we empower more than 6 million young people across the U.S. Here in Archuleta County, over 150 youth are active 4-H members, with over 30 adult leaders.

Who we are

4-H’ers across the nation are responding to challenges every day in their communities and their world.

As the youth development program of the Cooperative Extension System of land-grant universities, 4-H is the nation’s largest youth development organization, empowering 6 million young people throughout the U.S. Land-grant universities provide the leadership to engage young people in 4-H in all 3,007 counties of the U.S. The impact of the Cooperative Extension partnership is profound, bringing together National Institute of Food and Agriculture of USDA, land-grant universities and county government to resource learning opportunities for youth.

Through America’s 110 land-grant universities and its Cooperative Extension System, 4-H reaches every corner of our nation — from urban neighborhoods to suburban schoolyards to rural farming communities. With a network of more than 6 million youth, 611,800 volunteers, 3,500 professionals and more than 25 million alumni, 4-H helps shape youth to move our country and the world forward in ways that no other youth organization can.

Proven results

The Positive Development of Youth: Comprehensive Findings from the 4-H Study of Positive Youth Development is the first-ever research project of its kind. The decade-long study, completed by a team of researchers at the Institute for Applied Research in Youth Development at Tufts University, Medford, Mass., is influencing research and practice around the world.

The report shows that 4-H youth excel beyond their peers. 4-H’ers are about:

• Four times more likely to make contributions to their communities (grades 7-12);

• Two times more likely to be civically active (grades 8-12);

• Two times more likely to make healthier choices (grade 7);

• Two times more likely to participate in science, engineering and computer technology programs during out-of-school time (grades 10-12); and

• 4-H girls are two times more likely (grade 10) and nearly three times more likely (grade 12) to take part in science programs compared to girls in other out-of-school time activities.

Unparalleled reach and scope

With 611,800 volunteers, 3,500 professionals and more than 25 million alumni, the 4-H movement supports young people from elementary school through high school with programs designed to shape future leaders and innovators. Fueled by research-driven programming, 4-H’ers engage in hands-on learning activities in the areas of science, citizenship and healthy living.

Leading by example

The caring support of adult volunteers and mentors inspires young people in 4-H to work collaboratively, take the lead on their own projects and set and achieve goals with confidence. 4-H’ers chart their own course, explore important issues and define their place in the world. 4-H’ers stand up for themselves and their communities.

These pivotal experiences build a foundation of leadership and skills for success in their future careers. Learn more about 4-H programs or find out how you can get involved by calling the Archuleta County Extension office at 264-5931 and speak with Becky Jacobson, our county 4-H coordinator.

The 4-Hs

Head, heart, hands and health are the four Hs in 4-H, and they are the four values members work on through fun and engaging programs:

• Head — managing, thinking.

• Heart — relating, caring.

• Hands — giving, working.

• Health — being, living.

The 4-H pledge

I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service and my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country and my world.

4-H mission and vision

The 4-H mission is, “4-H empowers youth to reach their full potential, working and learning in partnership with caring adults.”

The vision is, “A world in which youth and adults learn, grow and work together as catalysts for positive change.”

4-H open house Oct. 26

To learn more about 4-H clubs, programs and projects in Archuleta County or to enroll for the 2016-2017 4-H year, come to the 4-H open house on Oct. 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the CSU Extension office.

There will be a short presentation about what is required in 4-H. Staff, club and project leaders will also be on hand to answer your questions and to enroll you in the program.

State fair winners

Our Archuleta County 4-H youth did exceptionally well at state fair this year. The following participants won prizes for their projects.

Congratulations to the state fair winners and to all Archuleta County 4-H youth for their work this past year.

Cerenity Keating, Unit 1 Intermediate, Veterinary Science Project, 10th place.

Danielle Decker, Unit 1 Intermediate, Cat Project, fourth place.

Marie Smith, Unit 1 Junior, Gardening Project, eighth place.

Savannah Unger, Unit 1 Senior, Gardening Project second place, Reserve Unit Champion.

Brenna Bayles, Unit 1 Intermediate, Gardening Project, second place, Reserve Unit Champion.

Jack Hittle, Unit 1 Junior, Model Rocketry Project, 10th place.

Tomas McNeill, Unit 1 Intermediate, Model Rocketry Project, sixth place.

Noah Rutter, Unit 1 Junior, Outdoor Adventures Project, sixth place.

Lorah Jacobson, Unit 1 Intermediate, Outdoor Adventures Project, fifth place.

Carson Martin, Unit 1 Junior, Sportsfishing Project, sixth place.

Courtney Jacquez, Unit 1 Junior, Photography Project, eighth place.

Reece Peterson, Unit 2 Junior, Photography Project, second place, Reserve Unit Champion.

Ashlie Elliott, Intermediate, Two Page Layout Scrapbooking Project, seventh place.

Courtney Jacquez, Junior, Album Scrapbooking Project, qualifier.

Joshua Baker, Unit 2 Senior, Woodworking Project, first place, Unit Champion.

Jaden Keating, Unit 2 Intermediate Woodworking Project, 10th place.

Ashlie Elliott, Unit 1 Intermediate, Cake Decorating Project, sixth place.

Kylie Ketchum, Unit 1 Junior, Pillowcase Sewing Project, 10th place.

Kylie Ketchum, Unit 1 Junior, Simple Bottoms Sewing Project, qualifier.

Kylie Keuning, Unit 2 Intermediate, Top Sewing Project, fourth place.

Ashlie Elliott, Unit 2 Intermediate, Dress Sewing Project, ninth place.

Diana Scott, Unit 2 Senior, Scones Foods and Nutrition Project, seventh place.

