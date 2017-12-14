Celebrate how music can soothe your soul at New Thought on Sunday

By Constance d’Angelis

Special to The PREVIEW

On Sunday, Steve Blechschmidt will share his personal journey of self-transformation through his unwavering awareness of the power of God in his life. Learn how to use your own aptitudes, genius or artistry to become the genuine person you really are. Enhance your world through music.

Following through on a promise made to his young daughter, “I’ll learn to play the guitar if you keep up with your piano lessons,” Blechschmidt found himself haunted by a deep and seemingly divinely inspired passion to learn to play the guitar.

Blechschmidt believes music is one of many elixirs God uses to enable godly awareness and peace in our struggling world. Blechschmidt will share his lifelong journey of attempting to grasp God’s ways and his fervor to be a participant in a wondrous part of God’s creation: music.

Enjoy live harp and guitar music to magnify and heighten your experience.

Come to the Center for Spiritual Growth at 40 N. 15th St. on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m.

The new time for the movie/discussion group is 10 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month.

Our Dec. 16, Saturday at 10 a.m., movie/discussion group will focus on “Spiritual Liberation” featuring Dr. Michael Beckwith. All are welcome.

Pagosa Community of New Thought is building a community by exploring all paths to the Divine, especially by opening minds and hearts to what brings us together, rather than what divides us.

We welcome you and your insights, beliefs, knowledge and talents. Please be part of our Sunday services and/or come to our Saturday movie/discussions of higher consciousness and principles.

For information about the church, join us, email PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, call 949-9020 or mail to P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. Find us on Facebook or our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion