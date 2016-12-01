Celebrate Christmas at this weekend’s Community Choir concerts

- News
By Betty Schwicker
Special to The PREVIEW
The joy and warmth of holiday music will fill the air at the Pagosa Springs Community Choir’s annual Christmas concerts this weekend.
“We Need a Little Christmas” is the theme of this year’s concerts, being held in the high school auditorium Dec. 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 4 at 4 p.m.
As in previous years, the concerts will be a blend of music styles, all celebrating the Christmas season. Inspirational favorites “Great is Our Joy” and “Carol of the Kings” will make you want to sing along. Secular selections like “North Pole Rock and Roll” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” will have you moving to the beat and warm your hearts. The choir’s jazz ensemble will have you ready to dance in the aisles as they sing “Cool Yule.”
The choir is again being directed by Dan Burch and accompanied by Venita Burch. Faith Richardson will provide the beautiful sign language translation as the choir sings and the concert will be narrated by Dale Schwicker.
The jazz ensemble will open the concerts and the choir will join the audience to sing the final five a capella selections “in the round.” “Sing We Now of Christmas” will bring a smile to your face and “Great is Our Joy” will fill the room with the magic of Christmas. This intimate musical format is always a favorite part of the performances.
You are invited to get your holiday season started off right. All concerts are free and open to the public. However, the choir always welcomes your donations, which make our concerts possible and allow the choir to provide vocal scholarships and support the music programs in our public schools.
