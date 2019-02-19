Celebrate 30 years of CUP with ‘When I Grow Up’

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Under the direction of music directors Robert Neel and Dale Scrivener, Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) kicks off its 30th anniversary celebration with a Kid Koncert for all ages, “When I Grow Up,” an evening of Broadway tunes for all ages.

The 23 vocalists were hand-picked and invited to participate in this special concert; all of them are veteran performers in CUP shows. They will perform favorites from classics such as “Annie Get Your Gun,” “The Sound of Music” and “Les Miserables”; newer songs from more contemporary musicals like “Matilda,” “Newsies” and “Once On This Island”; and, of course, some Disney favorites from “Beauty and the Beast” and “Tarzan the Musical.”

Our vocal cast of “kids” includes: Anika Thomas, Antonia Bussoli, Ethan Mazur, Miles Roque, Gavin Kiker, Gracelyn Kiker, Kaeden Thomas, Olivia Mazur, Chandler Mazur, Hannah Rockensock, Karissa Foster, Jaiden Lokey, Hope Domingo, Charity Domingo, Sophie Martinez, Connor Thomas, Avonlea Thomas, Hudson Mazur and Leela Simpson. Also performing from our “I’m Never Gonna Grow Up Gang” are Robert Neel, Dale Scrivener and Kaitlen Smith.

“When I Grow Up” plays for one night only, Saturday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church on South Pagosa Boulevard. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students at the door. Come celebrate 30 years with us.

