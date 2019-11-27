CDOT’s $1.6 billion transportation plan includes funds to replace McCabe Creek culvert

The Colorado Transportation Commission has approved a $1.6 billion plan to invest in transportation projects around the state, with some of that money being funneled to Pagosa Springs to replace the McCabe Creek culvert, long deemed the worst culvert in this part of the state by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: CDOT, News, Top Stories