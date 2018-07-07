CDOT to host telephone town hall focusing on southwest Colorado transportation issues

- News
By Lisa Schwantes
Special to The SUN
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is hosting a telephone town hall Monday, July 9, for the residents of Archuleta, Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mineral, Montezuma, Montrose, Rio Grande, Saguache, San Juan and San Miguel counties.
This call will include a discussion of transportation matters in southwest Colorado and provide a forum for people to ask questions.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m., residents will be called through an automated system and invited to take part in the town hall. After answering the phone, the caller will be automatically connected to the meeting. Anyone who does not receive a call but still wants to participate can call toll-free: (877) 229-8493, PIN 112034.
CDOT also is implementing a text-to-register feature for anyone wanting to join the call from a mobile phone. To receive a call on your mobile device to join Monday evening’s call, text CDOTSW to 828282.
People who choose to join the conversation can listen in and also express their thoughts to their transportation commissioner and key CDOT personnel on how the department is addressing transportation needs, important projects, various initiatives and funding in Region 5, which encompasses south central and southwest Colorado.
For more information about this telephone town hall and others being conducted around the state, visit https://www.codot.gov/programs/colorado-transportation-matters.
