CDOT to begin road work on U.S. 160: Elmore’s to Bayfield Project to be performed at night

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Special to The SUN
U.S. 160 from Bayfield to Elmore’s Corner will receive an overlay of new asphalt. The work will be performed mostly at night to reduce impacts to daytime commuter traffic.
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Four Corners Materials will start highway resurfacing work on Monday, July 9.
The project will take place on U.S. 160, starting at the east end at Bayfield, mile point (MP) 102.3, and will progress westward to the U.S. 160 junction of Colo. 172 MP 91.8, also known as Elmore’s Corner. Work will include surface repair, a new overlay, guardrail replacement, installation of delineation posts, mailbox replacement and final striping.
“This will be a unique project for southwest Colorado since we will be working at night,” said Jason Voorhees, CDOT project manager. “Nighttime work will reduce an inconvenience to the traveling public on this busy highway corridor between Bayfield and Durango which sees a significant amount of traffic, as many as 26,000 vehicles in a day.”
Travel impacts
Nighttime work hours range from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday. Vehicles may be reduced to single lane, alternating traffic intermittently in either direction, while crews are working in the various locations. These closures may have 15-minute delays possible through the work zone. The speed limit will be reduced to 40 mph with a pilot car guiding traffic through the work zone. Traffic fines in the construction zone will be doubled.
There will be no travel impacts during the daytime at the start of the project; however, minor daytime traffic impacts may be anticipated as the project advances to its later stages. The project is expected to last until the end of October.
Voorhees added, “We respectfully ask the public, especially area residents along the highway, for patience and understanding as we try to accommodate daytime commuters.”
Travelers are urged to:
• Slow down — Higher speeds can cause road material or loose stones to scatter and damage vehicle paint and windshields.
• Increase distance between vehicles — Space between you and other vehicles will help reduce the likelihood of rear-end collisions in the event of sudden stops.
• Follow work zone signage —Consider the safety of other motorists and the safety of the work crew when traveling through the project construction zone.
• Use caution — Bicyclists and motorcyclists should use extreme caution during construction operations.
Stay informed
More information about this project is available at:
• The project website: www.codot.gov/projects/us-160-resurfacing-bayfield-elmores-corner.
• The project information hotline: 317-4354.
• Email the project team: alertroadinfo@gmail.com.
Information about other projects and road conditions can be found by doing the following:
• Sign up for project or travel alerts: 511.cotrip.org.
• See scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html.
• Connect with us on Twitter (@coloradodot) and Facebook (facebook.com/coloradodot).
Follow these topics: CDOT, News, Top Stories, Updates