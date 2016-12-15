e edition login button

CDOT awards town $815,000 for Town-to-Lakes Trail

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the award to the Town of Pagosa Springs of a grant in the amount of $815,000 for work on the Town-to-Lakes Trail on Monday, Dec. 12.

This story was posted on December 15, 2016.