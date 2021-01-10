CDOT allocates stimulus funding for McCabe Creek project

Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT has received approval from the Colorado Transportation Commission for a plan to spend $134 million in federal stimulus for transportation.

The approved plan advances projects from the department’s strategic pipeline of projects that focuses on the state’s most pressing transportation priorities.

On the list of approved projects in southwest Colorado is the U.S. 160 McCabe Creek Major Structure Replacement for $7.5 million.

This project replaces a failing culvert beneath U.S. 160 in Pagosa Springs that risks a potential washout of the roadway. In addition to adding a new concrete box culvert, bicycle and pedestrian mobility will be expanded.

“We are wasting no time putting federal dollars from the stimulus package to work for Coloradans to create jobs and reduce traffic. Today, our state’s transportation commission approved a list of shovel-ready transportation projects across the state that are part of our 10-year transportation plan and which will create jobs and other economic benefits across the state including smoother, safer surfaces on major roads like I-76 and US-50, improved connections between Fort Collins and Denver, and better road design in downtown Grand Junction,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “We are also allocating a portion of these dollars to local governments and will work with them to ensure that these too are spent quickly in a manner that immediately benefits residents. Washington must continue to build on this down payment as Colorado builds back stronger than before the pandemic.”

“We appreciate the rapid collaboration of our CDOT team, our local partners, and the Transportation Commission over the holidays that allowed us to ring in the new year by putting these new federal stimulus dollars to work,” said Transportation Commission Chair Karen Stuart. “Because of our 10-year transportation plan, CDOT has a great ready-to-go list of projects across the state that allows us to commit new dollars quickly and transparently.”

As part of the $900 billion COVID relief package passed and signed into law late last month, $10 billion in surface transportation stimulus will be available to states. Colorado should see just over $134 million in stimulus funds available through the formula designated in the relief bill. Another $2 billion for airports and airport concessionaires and $15 billion for mass transit was also included; those funds will be allocated to state and local recipients shortly. Additionally, CDOT is receiving $6 million for fixing deteriorating bridges though the federal appropriations package, which were also committed Tuesday by the transportation commission.