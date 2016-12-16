Catholic youth hide reminders to do good deeds around town

- News
By Anne McGarry
Special to The PREVIEW
The Catholic middle school youth of Pagosa Springs are hiding 200 small baby Jesus stones around town to encourage the community to do a good deed for others during the Christmas season.
“As the holiday season is upon us and we are all shopping for the perfect gifts, decorating our houses and preparing for special holiday gatherings, the middle school youth want to remind us to give of ourselves simply,” said Middle School Religious Education Teacher Augusta Happ. “The students are asking the community to stop for a moment to reflect upon the true meaning of the season and perform an act of kindness.”
The river rock stones are decorated with a tiny baby Jesus in a manager and are hidden in grocery stores, retail shops, the library and around town. When a stone is found, the finder is to keep the stone as a gift and do a good deed.
The students suggest that the community make the deed simple like helping a neighbor, opening a door, brightening someone’s day with a smile, picking up a piece of trash from the sidewalk or another way of giving.
“The students are hoping the community will fill the Christmas season with a multitude of kindness,” said Happ, “and the students would love to hear from those finding stones and what good deeds they performed for others.”
Notes can be sent Attention: REM (short for religious education middle school), IHM/JPII, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.