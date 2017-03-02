Catholic parish offering activities for Lent

By Anne McGarry

Special to The PREVIEW

The Catholic parish of the Immaculate Heart of Mary and Pope John Paul II Catholic churches is offering spiritual activities for Lent at both locations during the months of March and April.

Lent is a time of Christian renewal where Catholics concentrate on three spiritual practices: prayer, fasting and almsgiving (works of charity). Prayer strengthens the person for fasting and deepens the person’s charity. Fasting opens the heart for charity and quiets the spirit for prayer. Performing works of charity gives fasting purpose and concentrates the prayer. The parish is offering opportunities for prayer, fasting and works of charity.

Yesterday, the Pagosa Catholic community began Lent with Ash Wednesday Mass and a soup supper at John Paul II. The youth of the parish served soup and bread to all who attended.

Tomorrow at 4 p.m., the Stations of the Cross will be prayed at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Praying the Way of the Cross begins with the First Station: Jesus is condemned to death on a cross, and ends with the 14th Station: Jesus is placed in the tomb. The Way of the Cross is a prayerful mediation that allows the participants to meditate upon the sacrifice Christ made. This devotion dates back to the fourth century and is still encouraged today. Stations of the Cross will be prayed every Friday from March 3 through April 7 at 4 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Also, tomorrow is the Knights of Columbus Fish Fry that begins at 5 p.m. in the Parish Hall and ends at 7 p.m. Fish, coleslaw, french fries, drink and dessert will be served. Children under 6 years eat for free. The fish fry will be every Friday from March 3 through April 7.

For Lent weekend, Masses are offered on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Pope John Paul II, Sunday at 9 a.m. at Pope John Paul II and Sunday 11:15 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary. Daily Masses are offered on Tuesday evenings at 5:15 p.m. at Pope John Paul II and Wednesdays-Fridays at 7:30 a.m. at Pope John Paul II.

The Sacrament of Reconciliation is being offered every Saturday from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Pope John Paul II. The Lenten penance service will Wednesday, April 5, at 6 p.m. at Pope John Paul II.

Three opportunities to study the Bible will be offered by the pastor, women’s fellowship and men’s fellowship.

Father Kenny Udumka will lead the four-week Bible study on the book of Revelation, which will begin on Tuesday, March 7, following the 5:15 p.m. Tuesday night Mass; this will also include dinner.

Women’s fellowship will lead the eight-week Bible study on the book of Ephesians, which will begin on Monday, March 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. and includes breakfast.

Deacon Pat will lead the six-week lectionary-based Bible study on Monday, March 6, at 5:30 p.m. and includes supper.

All Bible studies will be held in the narthex at Pope John Paul II.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will be held every Thursday following the 7:30 a.m. Mass and will conclude with a Benediction at 12:30 p.m.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church is located at 451 Lewis St. Pope John Paul II Catholic Church is located at 353 S. Pagosa Blvd. The parish office number is 731-5744.

