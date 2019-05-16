Catherine (Katy) Threet

1926-2019

Catherine Irene (Katy) Threet, 92, of Houston passed away Monday, May, 13, 2019. Katy was born August 15, 1926 in Greenup, Illinois to Glenn Curtis (G.C.) Hall and Mildred Stateler Hall. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jack Threet; daughters, Linda Mott, Judy Threet; granddaughters, Helen Mott and Deborah Birjandian & husband Sahand. Katy is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Katy grew up in Tolono, Illinois (population 800) and graduated from Tolono High School. After graduation, she worked as a secretary at the University of Illinois Champaign where she met and married the love of her life, Jack, while he was obtaining his geology degree from U of I. Jack’s career with Shell in the oil and gas exploration and production business took Jack and Katy and their two daughters all over the United States, from New York to California, from Montana to Louisiana, as well as to the Netherlands, Australia and Canada. Their many moves would not have been possible without Katy’s support and her dedication to making each new house a home for her family. After 34 moves Katy and Jack settled in Houston in 1975, and later spent winters in Houston and summers in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. After Jack’s retirement in 1987, Katy and Jack took up golf, a sport which they both loved. She and Jack also traveled extensively after retirement, including to many tournaments with the Senior Golfers of America where she often won “low net” trophies. Katy was a longtime member of Lakeside Country Club and the Pagosa Pines Golf Club. Her faith was a central part of Katy’s life and she gave generously to causes that touched her heart. She was a lifetime member of the Methodist Church and was an active and loyal member of Memorial Drive United Methodist Church for over 40 years. Katy was described by all who knew her as sweet, warm and caring—but most of all, fun. A Memorial Service celebrating Katy’s life will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, 12955 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77079. A reception will follow services in Friendship Court on the church campus. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Katy’s memory to Memorial Drive United Methodist Church.

Follow these topics: Obituaries