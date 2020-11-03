Cast your ballot before 7 p.m., click here for election results after polls close

- News
Colorado voters have until 7 p.m. tonight to cast their ballots for today’s general election.
In Archuleta County, signed and voted ballots can be returned to a drop box or to the Archuleta County Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) until 7 p.m. tonight to be counted.
The VSPC is open at the Archuleta County Election’s Office at 449 San Juan St. and is accessible from the back of the courthouse.
Archuleta County has two secure ballot drop boxes that are under 24/7 video surveillance: one near the flagpoles in front of the courthouse in downtown Pagosa Springs and the other at the TARA Community Center in Arboles.
Those who have not registered to vote can still do so either at the VSPC or at GoVoteColorado.com.
Anyone going to the VSPC must have a face covering and adhere to social distancing, and no electioneering is allowed within 100 feet of the courthouse, which includes clothing items, buttons and hats with candidate names.
Unofficial results updates
Archuleta County will begin updating vote totals for each race after 7 p.m.
Unofficial election results for everything on Archuleta County ballots will be available at https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/CO/Archuleta/105980/web.264614/#/summary.
Unofficial vote totals for Archuleta County commissioner, District 1 will be available at https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/CO/Archuleta/105980/web.264614/#/detail/7.
Unofficial vote totals for Archuleta County commissioner, District 2 will be available at https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/CO/Archuleta/105980/web.264614/#/detail/8.
For more on the election, see Thursday’s issue of The SUN.