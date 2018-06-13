Cast of ‘Eden’ prepares for grand opening night on June 28

- News
By Dale Johnson
Special to The PREVIEW
Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) and the cast and musicians of Stephen Schwartz’s “Children of Eden” are entering their last phase of rehearsals in preparation for a grand opening on June 29 on their home stage at Pagosa Springs High School.
They have been creating magic in the music room and on the stage; they have been learning, giving and growing as performers over the past seven weeks as they open up and discover the beauty and messages in this extraordinary musical about families, choices and life.
“Eden” is based on the Book of Genesis and the story of Noah’s ark, beautifully reflecting both tender and challenging moments for characters come to life. Our exceptional cast ranges in age from 8 to 67, with everyone mentoring each other in the process of becoming better performers and forming an “Eden” family.
There will be six performances only. For more information, visit curtainsuppagosa.org and CUP on Facebook.
CUP has been supporting the performing arts in our schools and producing amazing musicals for 29 years.
