Cast hard at work on ‘Sister Act’

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

The dedicated and hard-working cast members of Curtains Up Pagosa’s (CUP) summer spectacular has been in rehearsal for their “Sister Act the Musical” production for six weeks now.

They have taken on this challenging show with determination and humor; indeed, the entire show is filled with lots of comedy and some serious life messages.

Our cast of 25 ranges in experience levels from veterans to newcomers with an age range that spans 14 to the glorious 70s.

Playing the title role of Deloris Van Cartier is Kaitlen Smith; Mother Superior is Crissy Ferguson, Monsignor O’Hara is David Smith, Lead Sister Mary Robert is Taylor Jones and Lead Sister Mary Patrick is Daryn Butler.

The villain, Curtis, will be played by Gus Palma. Other leads, support and character roles are played by: Jeremy Medina, Trace Gross, Jessica Tanner, Ron James, Ari Peterson, Pat Doocy, Diana Kelly, Averie Lynch, Doug Roberts, Marissa Medina and Carson McKee. Our core group of fabulous nuns includes: Cheyenne Todd, Paula Gorsuch, Constance D’Angelis, Emma Happ, Eileen Bartig, Maya Nasralla and Jackie Hampton.

Sister Act opens June 23 and runs for six shows in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium, with direction and choreography by Dale Johnson and musical direction by Robert Neel. We are proud to have an outstanding pit orchestra of local musicians conducted by Robert Neel.

