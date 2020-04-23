Carol DeJean Fisher

Carol DeJean Fisher was born May 1936 in New Orleans and lived at 4626 Venus St. until marriage. She attended Gentilly Terrace grammar school, John McDonogh High School and was valedictorian at both. Carol was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (LCMS). She began attending Gloria Dei Lutheran Church while in college.

Carol entered Tulane University School of Business Administration in 1953 with a city scholarship. She was elected to Beta Gamma Sigma (Honorary Business Fraternity) in her junior year, charter president of Phi Chi Theta business sorority in 1956, member Gamma Delta Lutheran Student Association and president in sophomore year. She was also a member of various student business clubs (Propeller Club, Society for the Advancement of Management, etc.) Carol graduated 1957 and was elected secretary of Business Alumni Association upon graduation. Following graduation, Carol worked for IBM instructing and programming until April 1959.

Carol was introduced to Arvold Fisher by Pastor Recks at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in September 1957. They married in September 1958. Fred was born in 1959, Susan in 1961 and Diana in 1964. They transferred to Mt. Olive, which was closer to their home, in 1961.

Carol joined the League of Women Voters in 1961, and worked with the property tax study group. She began working in Republican politics in the Draft Goldwater 1963-1964. She was a charter member of the Jefferson Parish Republican Women’s Club, and president 1967 and was elected to Parish Executive Committee and elected secretary in 1967. She was also appointed vice chairman of Jefferson Political Action Council in 1967 and later appointed bylaws revisions chairman of the Louisiana Federation of Republican Women in 1968. In 1968, she became chairman of the 2nd District Nixon-Agnew election campaign and election day chairman for Dave Treen for Congress.

Following Arv’s transfer to Royal Dutch Shell in The Hague, Netherlands, on Feb. 1, 1969, she joined the American Women’s Club, played bridge and read copiously, especially history and historic biographies. This began a lifelong interest in European and military history. She enjoyed planning travels for one day, weekend, and longer trips during their time overseas.

In June 1970, Carol returned to Metairie and resumed Republican activities. In 1971, she was re-elected to the Parish Executive Committee and became vice chairman. She was again elected president of the JPRWC in 1972, and re-appointed vice chairman of PAC, and elected to Republican State Central Committee. She was the scheduler for Dave Treen’s successful 1972 and 1974 congressional campaign, this time in 3rd District and chairman of Nixon — Agnew 1972 reelection campaign. She held various offices in LFRW and helped in local elections and special elections for Henson Moore (January 1975) and Bob Livingston (August 1977).

Carol worked for H&R Block 1977-1979 to pay for her political expenses. She became State Central Committee and State PAC vice chairman 1977. She was elected president LFRW in 1979 and served until 1983. She was Reagan 3rd District chairman, and delegate to the 1976 Presidential Convention. She also served as Parish chairman Treen for Governor, 1979, and again Reagan chairman and delegate 1980. She was member of Rules Committee at both national conventions.

In 1983, Carol was appointed member of the Louisiana Tax Commission in which she served through 1988. She took classes and wrote a demonstration appraisal to receive designation of Residential Evaluation Specialist from the International Association of Assessing Officers. She also received Louisiana Associate Assessor designation. The Commission’s work consisted of protest hearings, assessment of state and federal-regulated utility companies, review of parish assessment roles and establishment of annual guidelines.

After leaving the Tax Commission, Carol became registration chairman for the LA GOP and legislative chairman of the LFRW. She and Arv then began traveling more extensively.

In 1989, they bought property in Pagosa Springs, Colo., and built their dream retirement home, which was completed in August 1990. She then moved to Colorado and Arv came up one week each month until he retired and moved here permanently in 1992.

Carol opened her own business, Pagosa Property Appraisals, in 1992, which lasted three years, until she had to close the business due to both of their parents’ illnesses and need to travel frequently and on short notice to Louisiana and Florida.

Carol was active in Our Savior Lutheran Church, serving as chairman or vice chairman of the fellowship committee, as financial secretary, and as a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. She was also a member of the Archuleta Country Republican Women’s Club.

Carol enjoyed cooking, fine wine, and the continued planning and taking of cruises, tours and independent travel.

Carol died of congestive heart failure on April 2. She is survived by her loving husband, their three children, three grandchildren and their families.

