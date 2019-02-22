Caregiver support group offers info, respite

Learn practical self-care information, talk through challenges and ways of coping, and learn about community resources and support at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center’s caregiver support and respite group.

The group size is limited to 12; call to make a reservation.

Group meetings are every other Friday at 3 p.m. at the Senior Center, 451 Hot Springs Blvd. To make your reservation, call 264-1986 in order to reserve a space.

The group is facilitated by Ana Sancho Sama, Ph.D., licensed psychologist.

If you are a caregiver of a friend or a family member, please join us. Adults 18 and older are eligible to participate.

A support group can have significant positive effects on caregivers’ overall wellbeing. It is a chance to speak with other caregivers who have common experiences with caregiving, learn about resources available in the community and nationally, learn how to keep yourself healthy so you can better deliver the care, and a chance for respite.

San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging: New Alzheimer’s Association magazine

By Kay Kaylor

I advocate for residents at Pine Ridge, a 24-hour extended care home, and BeeHive, an assisted living residence, as the part-time long-term care ombudsman for Archuleta County. Federal and state laws protect residents to promote quality of care and quality of life.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a wonderful resource for all types of dementias. In a Feb. 13 email, it announced the launching of a new free magazine, ALZ.

The online link states, “As a trusted source of support and information about Alzheimer’s and dementia since 1982, the Alzheimer’s Association is an expert on the brain — the engine driving our ability to think, feel, remember, work and play. We’re launching ALZ magazine so we can share more about the body’s control center — and provide you with tips on how to make your brain a central focus of a healthy lifestyle.”

The cover story features Women’s National Basketball Association star Candace Parker speaking about her mentor, the late coach Pat Summitt, who died from complications of Alzheimer’s. She was diagnosed of younger-onset Alzheimer’s at age 59.

“Coach Summitt was extremely special to me,” said Parker. “During my time at Tennessee, we won national championships together. She was named Coach of the Year, was on the cover of Sports Illustrated, and was named one of the best 50 coaches ever, male or female.”

A digital or print version of ALZ is available free for a year, along with the opportunity to subscribe to Weekly eNews. Here is the link to ALZ: https://alz.org/news/alz-magazine.

For further information, you may call me at 403-2164 or send an email to ombudsman2@sjbaaa.org.

Memberships

2019 Senior Discount Club Memberships are now offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

VITA tax preparation

VITA will be returning to prepare federal and state income tax returns at no charge as part of the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

The planned dates are Feb. 23 and March 16, by appointment only. The gross income limit this tax season is $54,000.

Please call 264-2167 for more information or to make an appointment.

Free legal document preparation

The San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging provides legal services for seniors through the program attorney, Daniel Fiedler. Fiedler will be spending the day at the Senior Center on June 14.

Following are the legal services Fiedler can assist with:

• Public benefits and utilities shut off.

• Landlord-tenant problems, such as persons being evicted.

• Simple wills, power of attorneys, medical durable power of attorney and living wills.

• Consumer issues such as advocating for persons harassed by debt collectors.

• Emergency limited long-term care guardianship and domestic problems, such as abuse.

Please come by or call the Senior Center office (inside the Ross Aragon Community Center) located at 451 Hot Springs Blvd. or call 264-2167 to schedule an appointment.

Health and wellness

The Senior Center has a pilot program expanding health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring, or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

Clinical assessment will be provided by Tabitha Zappone, FNP-C.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

The next health and wellness date is March 20.

Medical alert system

Medical alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 21 — Beef with broccoli and rice, snap pea medley, milk, salad bar and snickerdoodle cookies.

Friday, Feb. 22 — Grilled turkey sandwich, potato/leek soup, corn on the cob, milk, salad bar and cranberry sauce.

Monday, Feb. 25 — Lemon chicken, loaded baked potato, snow pea medley, milk, salad bar and blueberry sour cream pie.

Tuesday, Feb. 26 — Beef Salisbury steak with gravy, spaghetti squash with Parmesan, roasted broccoli, whole-wheat dinner roll with butter, milk and salad bar.

Wednesday, Feb. 27 — Crab cakes with remoulade sauce, brown rice pilaf, roasted asparagus with walnuts, milk, salad bar and apple crisp.

Thursday, Feb. 28 — Pork baked ziti, roasted cauliflower soup, glazed carrots, focaccia bread with butter, milk and salad bar.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

