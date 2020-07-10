Car Hop Movie Nights: A drive-in fundraiser

By Alison Beach

Pagosa Peak Open School

Looking for something fun to do this summer? Swing by the charter school and catch a movie in your car. It’s the perfect social distancing night out.

Pagosa Peak Open School is proud to present Car Hop Movie Nights. All summer long, we will host showings in the style of a drive-in in our parking lot at 7 Parelli Way. Movie showings are on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday nights starting at 8:30 p.m. (or dusk). Entrance is by donation. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Email movies@ppos.co for movie information,showtimes and to reserve your spot.

All donations from Car Hop Movie Nights will benefit the school’s capital campaign for building renovations. Pagosa Peak Open School is a tuition-free,public charter school serving Archuleta County dedicated to creating a community of empowered lifelong learners by providing a multiage learning environment designed to foster confidence, high academic achievement and the joy of learning through original and meaningful work.