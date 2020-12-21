Car crashes into house, causes gas leak

By Clayton Chaney
 At approximately 12:44 a.m. on Dec. 12, the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), along with Colorado State Patrol (CSP), responded to a call for a car crash on Fireside Street. 

The vehicle involved in the accident was a silver 2017 Honda Accord.

According to ACSO, the vehicle slid off the side of the road and struck the wall of a residence, causing a gas leak at the residence. 

No injuries or charges were reported from the incident by the CSP or ACSO. 

By Pagosa Springs SUN Online
This story was posted on December 21, 2020.