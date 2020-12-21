Car crashes into house, causes gas leak

By Clayton Chaney

Staff Writer

At approximately 12:44 a.m. on Dec. 12, the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), along with Colorado State Patrol (CSP), responded to a call for a car crash on Fireside Street.

The vehicle involved in the accident was a silver 2017 Honda Accord.

According to ACSO, the vehicle slid off the side of the road and struck the wall of a residence, causing a gas leak at the residence.

No injuries or charges were reported from the incident by the CSP or ACSO.