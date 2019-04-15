Capitalizing on Pagosa’s tourism market

Pagosa has been talking for years about needing to diversify its economy from our tourism-based mainstay. This is a very salient point and one that the community does need to expand upon. However, Archuleta County’s job base has tourism as a percentage total jobs at 30 percent, second highest only to “households” at 32 percent which is defined as households that spend money earned elsewhere such as second home owners and retirees.

Of this 30 percent, not surprisingly, business sectors such as retail trade and accommodations and food make up the largest percentage. Therefore, tourism-based businesses need to capitalize on the amenities offered to them locally, regionally and through the state. This includes co-op advertising offers, free listings on websites such as the state’s tourism website and the regional 4 Corners Film Office website, and a strong referral system.

One way you can improve your knowledge of what is out there and how you can take advantage of low-cost or no-cost opportunities is to attend the upcoming Tourism Conference on April 17. The conference will be held at the Ross Aragon Community Center from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. If you cannot attend the whole day, select a tract or two that best fits the needs of your business from experts locally, regionally or from the state’s tourism and marketing divisions.

In brief, here are some of the topics that will be covered: an overview of the state’s tourism program, how you can leverage the state’s marketing outlets such as the Colorado Tourism Office and Colorado.com, developing a presence on social media, the power of collaboration, and learning how to work with Google. On a more local level, you can also find out about how Pagosa is promoted to tourists and how you can more effectively work with Visit Pagosa Springs, and some tips if you want to organize an event in Pagosa.

To register for the conference, go to http://bit.ly/2019conferenceregistration or call the Visitor Center at 585-1200. We can always improve on the way we do business and we should be paying attention to ways we can get our businesses recognized to the increasing amount of tourists that are coming to Pagosa Springs. Make time in your schedule if you are a tourism-related business looking to grow your business.

Women’s Networking Event

One more reminder that the Women’s Networking Open House will take place on Thursday, April 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Higher Grounds. “What Keeps You Up at Night” is the theme of this open house.

Women are invited to creatively identify some topics or develop collaborative groups for future networking events. Come and enjoy some women time, happy hour drink prices and complimentary hors d’oeuvres while we work on ways to address issues. Questions can be directed to the Chamber at 264-2360. Registration is not necessary.

Membership news

We have a rejoining member to welcome this week, United Way of Southwest Colorado. Renewing as Chamber members this week include Bank of the San Juans, Ramon’s Mexican Restaurant, Mountain Home Sound and Security, Mulbery Home Services, Monroe Chiropractic, and KSUT Public Radio.

