Can’t pay your electric bill? Application period now open for residential bill-pay assistance

By Hillary Knox

La Plata Electric Association

Residential members of La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) who cannot pay their electric bill due to COVID-related economic hardship are now able to apply for support through the LPEA COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

The fund, approved by the LPEA Board of Directors in March, provides onetime emergency financial assistance of up to $100 per residential member to persons who are usually self-sufficient but are unable to pay their electric bill due to COVID-19.

Members can apply online at: https://lpea.coop/covidrelief. Hard copy application forms are also available at the drive-through windows of LPEA’s offices in Durango and Pagosa Springs. To be qualified, applicants must hold an active residential account or sub-account within LPEA’s service territory and must carry a past due balance. Applicants should have a solid payment history with LPEA prior to COVID-19 and must provide documentation that their economic hardship is COVID-related. Applications are due no later than Monday, June 22, at 5 p.m.

As there are not enough funds available to help all LPEA members in need, nor to clear all debt owed, LPEA asks its members to call 247-5786 to arrange flexible payment plans on past-due balances to avoid being disconnected. LPEA also encourages its members to explore other funds available for utility assistance at:

• Southwest Colorado Disaster Assistance: swcoda.org.

• Housing Solutions of the Southwest: swhousingsolutions.com, 259-1086.

• Low Income Energy Assist: colorado.gov/pacific/cdhs/how-do-i-apply, (866) 432-8435.