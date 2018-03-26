Candidates for LPEA Board of Director elections verified in all districts

- News
By Indiana Reed
Special to The SUN
The La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) independent election supervisor committee has verified candidates for the cooperative’s 2018 board of directors election.
Election materials/ballots are scheduled to be mailed to all members on April 17. In addition to voting for directors, members will be asked to approve revisions to the cooperative’s bylaws.
With the director elections, in District 1, Archuleta County, Kirsten Skeehan is challenging incumbent Bob Formwalt.
District 2, south and west La Plata County, incumbent Kohler McInnis is challenged by Jeff Mannix.
In the City of Durango, District 3, Gene Fisher is challenging incumbent Britt Bassett.
In District 4, north and east La Plata County, incumbent Karen Barger is challenged by Tim Wheeler.
“In addition to asking our members to learn about the candidates and vote in their districts, we want to strongly encourage the vote on the bylaw revisions,” said Mike Dreyspring, LPEA CEO. “There will be a special insert in your ballot materials that lines out the changes your co-op is advising. Also, a review of the bylaw revisions is available on our website.”
As a rural electric cooperative, all members in good standing, who pay their electric bill to LPEA, are qualified to vote for the directors who represent them, as well as the bylaws, which are the governing directives of the cooperative.
“If any members have any questions, I welcome their call or email,” said Dreyspring.
Contact Dreyspring at 382-3509 or mdreyspring@lpea.coop.
