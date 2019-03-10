Candidates for LPEA Board of Director election verified

Cooperative members may also be asked to vote on bylaw revisions in April

By Indiana Reed

Special to The SUN

The La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) independent election supervisor committee has verified candidates for the cooperative’s 2019 board of directors election. Election materials/ballots are scheduled to be mailed to all members on April 8.

With the director elections, in District 1, Archuleta County, two new candidates will vie for the seat vacated by retiring director Mike Alley. Holly Metzler and Michael Whiting will be on the ballot.

In District 2, south and west La Plata County, incumbent Dan Huntington is challenged by Jeff Mannix. In District 4, north and east La Plata County, incumbent Jack Turner is challenged by Sarah Ferrell.

In the city of Durango, only one candidate, Joe Lewandowski, has submitted an election petition. Pending formal approval by the LPEA board, Lewandowski will be appointed to the board.

“As always, we ask our consumer-members to learn about the candidates and vote in their districts,” said Mike Dreyspring, LPEA CEO. “As a rural electric cooperative, all members in good standing, who pay their electric bill to LPEA, are qualified to vote for the directors who represent them, as well as the bylaws, which are the governing directives of the cooperative. If any members have any questions, I welcome their call or email.”

Contact Dreyspring at 382-3509 or mdreyspring@lpea.coop.

