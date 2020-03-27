Candidates for LPEA 2020 Board of Directors election verified

By Hillary Knox

Special to The SUN

La Plata Electric Association’s (LPEA) independent election supervisory committee has verified candidates for the cooperative’s 2020 board of directors election.

LPEA has four director districts, established geographically. Each year, LPEA’s membership elects four representatives to the LPEA Board of Directors, one from each district.

“LPEA is a cooperative, which means we are owned by our members,” said Jessica Matlock, LPEA CEO. “All LPEA members in good standing are qualified to vote for the directors who represent them. As the directors make decisions that impact everyone, I encourage members to learn about the candidates and vote to make sure their voice is heard in the LPEA boardroom.”

Candidates for the 2020 election are as follows:

District 1, Archuleta County: Bob Lynch, current LPEA board president, is running unopposed. Pending formal approval by the LPEA board, Lynch will be reappointed.

District 2, south and west La Plata County: Two new candidates, Doug Fults and John Lee Jr., are vying to fill the seat to be vacated by retiring director Davin Montoya.

District 3, city of Durango: Incumbent Rachel Landis is being challenged by new candidate Dave Nulton.

District 4, north and east La Plata County: Incumbent Guinn Unger is being challenged by new candidate Sue McWilliams.

More details on the candidates and how to submit ballots will be distributed in the ballot packet to be mailed to all members in mid-April 2020. To be counted, ballots must be received no later than 4 p.m. on May 15.

Election results will be confirmed at LPEA’s annual meeting, currently scheduled to take place on May 16 at Pagosa Springs High School. Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the meeting may need to be postponed. In this instance, the current directors will continue to serve until the annual meeting can be held to officially confirm the new directors. For the latest details on the annual meeting, visit lpea.coop/annual-meeting.

