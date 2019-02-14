Candidates and tax returns

Dear Editor:

Since the subject of political candidates being required to submit their tax returns as a step toward becoming bonafide contenders for higher office has come up again, we should have learned to require this political litmus test during the last general election.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Letters to the Editor, Opinion