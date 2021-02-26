Candidate packets available for LPEA director election

By Hillary Knox

La Plata Electric Association

LPEA members interested in running for a seat on the La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) Board of Directors now have access to the 2021 board director candidate packets at: lpea.coop/board-director-candidate-information.

Prospective candidates must return all completed materials by 1 p.m. on May 3 for consideration. Materials may be mailed to LPEA’s Durango office or dropped off at the drive-through lanes of LPEA’s offices in Durango or Pagosa Springs.

To be eligible to run for the LPEA Board of Directors, candidates must:

• Be a member of LPEA for at least one year immediately prior to becoming a director;

• Be a bona fide resident of the district you plan to represent for at least 120 days prior to becoming a director; and

• Not be employed by, or have a spouse or child employed by, LPEA in any position.

Directors are elected for three-year terms. Incumbent directors up for reelection are Kirsten Skeehan (District 1 — Archuleta County), Kohler McInnis (District 2 — south and west La Plata County), Britt Bassett (District 3 — city of Durango),and Tim Wheeler (District 4 — north and east La Plata County).

Eligible candidates will be added to the official ballot, which will be mailed to LPEA members in mid-May. Given the unpredictable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the date for the business portion of the 2021 LPEA annual meeting will be set later in 2021. In the meantime, election results will be announced during a partial virtual annual meeting on June 17.

For additional information, contact LPEA at 247-5786 or visit lpea.coop.