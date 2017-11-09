Candidate for state treasurer to visit Pagosa

By Deborah Van Gundy

Special to The SUN

Candidate for Colorado state treasurer Justin Everett will speak in Pagosa Springs for the second time in four months on Nov. 15.

Everett, a Littleton Republican, has called Jefferson County home since 1978. He holds a BA in English from Chapman University, an MBA in finance, entrepreneurship and international business from CU Denver and a JD from Sturm College of Law at DU.

Everett was elected to his third term representing Jefferson County’s House District 22 last November.

Everyone is welcome and all voters are encouraged to attend the Archuleta County Republican Central Committee (ACRCC) meeting on Nov. 15 at noon to hear Everett talk about his goals for Colorado. The meeting will be held at Boss Hogg’s Restaurant, 157 Navajo Trail Drive.

We advise those interested in attending to arrive early; seating is limited and ordering lunch is optional.

For more information, please contact the ACRCC secretary, Ronnie Zaday, at 731-3971 or email her at archrepcentralsec@gmail.com.

