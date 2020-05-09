Camping at state parks and state wildlife areas remains closed

By Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Special to The SUN

Camping at Colorado state parks and state wildlife areas will remain closed until further notice as Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) works to implement system-wide safety protocols related to social distancing in campgrounds.

Customer, volunteer and employee safety remain a top priority. CPW is committed to providing park services at the highest level possible while also ensuring public safety. System camping cancellations will be sent via email. Currently, no definitive date is known for when sites will reopen.

“We understand the strain these continued closures put on all of us and we appreciate the public’s flexibility as we work through the process of reopening,” said Dan Prenzlow, director of CPW. “Our staff is working hard to make sure we can provide safe and enjoyable experiences for everyone.”

CPW is working with federal and local municipal partners as well as the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to determine a timeline for camping. This coordination can make predicting definitive opening dates difficult as each county faces its own unique circumstances.

State park rangers remain on duty protecting the parks, and normal rules and regulations still apply. Park trail closures due to visitation or crowding will be reported on the Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX) App and the CPW website.

Colorado counties, municipalities and land management agencies continue to update their COVID-19 guidance including travel restrictions, road closures and access limitations on the Colorado Counties Inc. Safer-At-Home map. Outdoor recreationists are responsible for researching and understanding park and county closures before participating in any planned local recreational activities. CPW encourages park visitors to follow trail safety etiquette and visit parks responsibly.

CPW asks all Coloradans to respect safer-at-home orders and stay close to your home and use local trails and parks for outdoor recreation. Limiting travel for recreation helps minimize the strain of visitors on small mountain communities and creates less burden for our search and rescue and emergency responders.

For more information, visit the CPW COVID-19 Response website for updates on park closures, permits and licenses, and outdoor recreation policies.

