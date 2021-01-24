Camper trailer destroyed by fire

Pagosa Fire Protection District

On Jan. 14 at approximately 4:58 p.m., an active structure fire was reported on Meadow Lark Drive. The notification was received through the 911 system managed by Archuleta County Combined Dispatch.

Upon arrival, the Pagosa Fire Protection District’s (PFPD) first due engine completed a scene size-up, noting a small camper trailer fully involved. First arriving units established an offensive fire attack, preventing the spread of the fire to nearby structures and surrounding vegetation. Fire was contained to the camper trailer. Water supply was maintained via tender operations as the location was in a non-hydrant area.

The PFPD responded with three engines, three tenders, one chief car, one fire marshal vehicle, 11 paid staff members and seven volunteers. Mutual aid from the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office and one Pagosa Springs Medical Center EMS ambulance staged on scene.

The PFPD was on scene for approximately 2.5 hours.

The camper trailer was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

There are no firefighter or civilian injuries to report. The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.