Camp Colorado Scholarship offered by Audubon Society

By Jean Zirnhelt

Special to The SUN

Applications are now being accepted for the Michael P. Ward Memorial Scholarship sponsored by the Weminuche Audubon Society.

Camp Colorado is a week-long science camp with a focus on birds for students between the ages of 13-18. It is operated by the American Birding Association and based at the YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park. This year’s camp takes place from July 18 to 24.

Campers will explore Rocky Mountain National Park and nearby areas to learn about bird identification, painting, field journaling, photography, careers in ornithology and more. It is an opportunity to meet students from across the country with similar interests. A description of the camp is available at www.aba.org/camp-colorado.

The application deadline is March 1. Please check the Scholarship tab on the website, www.weminucheaudubon.org, for more information and for application directions. All of our previous recipients have reported having a great time at the camp.

This is the sixth year that we are able to offer this exciting opportunity thanks to the generosity of Joan Ward, who provides the scholarship in honor of her late husband Mike, who died in 2014. He was an active board member of the chapter and involved in many of the projects and events furthering the Audubon mission of “protecting birds and the places they need.”

