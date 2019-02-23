Cameron Lucero earns state wrestling title

- News
With an 8-2 decision, Pagosa Springs Pirate wrestler Cameron Lucero claimed a state title Saturday night.
The sophomore, who was 45-1 heading into the state tournament, defeated Berthoud’s Austyn Binkly in the 3A championship match for 145 pounds.
For more information on Lucero’s championship and his teammates, see Thursday’s issue of The SUN.
