Calling all volunteers: The Archuleta County Fair needs your help

By Leslie Wustrack
Special to The SUN
Archuleta County Fair Manager Terry Schaaf has announced the call for volunteers for the 67th annual Archuleta County Fair.
“Every year, the fair depends on the community’s support,” said Schaaf. “We need a hundred individuals to volunteer to ensure the fair runs smoothly.” She added, “This is the fair’s 67th year. That’s a phenomenal achievement. While everyone on the fair board and livestock committee have spent months in planning the event, our volunteers are the backb one that ensure the fair’s attendees have a great time.”
This year’s fair will be held Thursday, Aug. 2, through Saturday, Aug. 5. Fair volunteers can serve in a variety of capacities, both inside and outside on the Archuleta County Fairgrounds located at 344 U.S. 84.
Open Class and 4-H projects such as quilting, baked goods, beer/wine/spirits, fine arts, field crops, floral displays, fruits and vegetables, canned goods, table settings, gems and minerals, needlework, photography, etc., will be on display in the Exhibit Hall and Stith Room at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds. Volunteers are needed to serve as display monitors.
Schaaf added, “And we invite everyone to enter their projects in the open class. It’s a lot of fun. Rules and regulations for submission can be viewed on our website, archuletacountyfair.com.”
Outside on the fairgrounds, volunteers are needed to help direct and manage traffic, assist with handicap parking, take ticket money and staff the information booth.
“The fair also needs inside office help, runners, petting zoo attendants, shuttle drivers, the kids’ train conductors, gate staff and what we call the ‘fix-its,’ individuals that will do anything that’s needed,” said Schaaf.
Volunteers are rewarded with gate entry tickets, a volunteer T-shirt and an invitation to a special volunteer lunch, which is attended annually by the fair board, the livestock committee, town officials and the Archuleta County commissioners. Volunteers can sign up by visiting the fair’s website, archuletacountyfair.com. The annual volunteer training meeting will be held on July 29 at the CSU Extension office, 344 U.S. 84.
The 67th annual Archuleta County Fair will be at the Fairgrounds located just southeast of the U.S. 160 and U.S. 84 intersection.
Daily live music, a ranch rodeo, a horse show, family entertainment and educational activities, games for kids, a petting zoo, exhibits, 4-H animals and projects, horseshoe and fly-casting contests, livestock showmanship, the annual Jr. Livestock Auction, and the annual Saturday night dance and 4-H Chuckwagon Dinner are just a few of the exciting features.
Everyone is invited to participate; there is something for all family members. For a full calendar of events, sponsorship information, exhibit forms and vendor information, visit the fair’s new website: archuletacountyfair.com.
