Calling all musicians: Community Band to start rehearsals

By Heidi Tanner
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs Community Band will be beginning rehearsals for the Spring Band-O-Rama concert this coming Sunday, March 12.
If you play a woodwind, brass, string or percussion instrument, we would love to have you in the band. Even if you have not played for a bit, don’t be shy to dust off those instruments and join us.
The Pagosa Springs Community Band was formed in 2012. The organization performs three concerts annually with the full band and then presents a chamber concert at Christmas featuring smaller ensembles from the band’s membership.
The Community Band is overseen by the Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Among its primary goals is to promote music teaching and performance opportunities for instrumental musicians of all levels of performance abilities, both students and adults, in all genres, to the community and schools.
The Band-O-Rama concert is in its sixth consecutive year and is a special concert in which not only the Community Band is featured, but also the middle school and high school bands. During the evening, each band will perform individually and the evening ends with all bands combining and playing together for one final piece.
I do not think you will ever see the Pagosa Spring High School stage any fuller than during the final piece of the Band-O-Rama concert. This concert is the Community Band’s contribution to furthering music education in our local schools.
Rehearsals are held on Sunday afternoons from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Pagosa Springs High School band room. Rehearsals begin this Sunday, March 12.
The concert is April 22 at 7 p.m. Registration begins this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. There is a registration fee of $15 to assist in the purchase of music and administrative costs. However, the organization will not turn away any members who are not in a position to cover the fee.
We look forward to kicking off our Spring Band-O-Rama concert and very much look forward to meeting new musicians who would like to join our band. Come have fun making music.
