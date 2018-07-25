Cable repair will result in interruption to 911 and data service tonight

- News
According to Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office Director of Emergency Operations Mike Le Roux, the fiber cable in the vicinity of 8th Street and U.S. 160 has been damaged.
CenturyLink will be cutting and repairing the cable around midnight tonight. All long distance and data service to and from the 264 exchange (including 911 through 264) will be unavailable during the window of repair.
“The work is expected to take a few hours and hopefully will be back up and running during the least disruptive period,” wrote Le Roux in an email to The SUN. “Services (911 incl.) through the 731 exchange will still be available.”
