Cabin on East Pagosa Street burns Friday morning

Submitted by Pagosa Fire Protection District

On Feb. 26 at approximately 5:28 a.m., a cabin fire was reported on East Pagosa Street. The notification was received through the 911 system managed by Archuleta County Combined Dispatch center.

Upon arrival, the first due engine completed a scene size-up, noting a small, single-story cabin with visible flame showing from the roof eaves. First arriving units established a defensive fire attack due to the extreme fire behavior and extent of the structure involved. After extinguishing the main fire, firefighters entered the structure to complete a search along with salvage and overhaul operations. Fire was contained to the cabin and no surrounding exposures were damaged.

PFPD responded with three engines, two chief vehicles, one fire marshal vehicle, two support vehicles, eight paid staff members and seven volunteers. Mutual aid from the Pagosa Springs Police Department and one Pagosa Springs Medical Center ambulance staged on scene. Mutual aid response from Upper Pine Fire and Rescue was requested and then stood down once the fire was controlled.

PFPD was on scene for approximately five hours.

The cabin was occupied at the time of the fire. One patient was transported to local hospital facilities by ambulance after exiting the structure before firefighters arrived.

There are no firefighter injuries to report. The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.