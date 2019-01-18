Cabin Fever Festival to support community bouldering gym

By Michael Whiting

Special to The PREVIEW

Kick off the winter blahs and reconnect at the Cabin Fever Festival around a huge bonfire of our old Christmas trees, with live music, beer and food.

This inaugural event is a fun, casual celebration of winter and friends for full-time locals, part-time locals and visiting locals.

Net proceeds will support the new nonprofit community bouldering gym.

The event gets underway after 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, on Hot Springs Boulevard behind Bank of the San Juans and The Springs Resort.

Drop off your Christmas tree at the location (follow the signs) or bring it with you to toss on the fire.

For event information, call 946-2422.

