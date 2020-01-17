Cabin Fever festival, bonfire set for Jan. 18

By Michael Whiting

Special to The PREVIEW

On Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. along Hot Springs Boulevard, will be Pagosa’s one and only original bonfire. Year two. Totally free event.

New and improved, there will be a bigger bonfire, multiple food trucks, libations of every sort and good beer. DJ Prophecy is providing the great sound waves.

We have heaters and less mud this year, too.

We are also planning to have disc golf tossing, a fat bike demo and a ski thing.

All proceeds from food, drink and donations go to your local nonprofit bouldering gym.

Bring your retired Christmas tree down with you or before the event.

Hot Springs Boulevard — follow the signs.

Donations are encouraged to support our bouldering gym.

The big burn is coming. Add to the pyre. Don’t forget to drop off your Christmas tree at Pagosa’s official drop-off site on Hot Springs Boulevard, just south of the Bank of the San Juans. Or, bring it to the fest if you want.

For more information, call 946-2422.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Food, Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Music, Top Stories