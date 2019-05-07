Buy your tickets for Dancing with the Pagosa Stars on May 10

By Lisa Peters

Special to The PREVIEW

The kids at Seeds of Learning are enthusiastically breaking out their dance moves in anticipation of Dancing with the Pagosa Stars. And our 2019 local stars are doing the same, already preparing their routines for your votes.

Dancing with the Pagosa Stars will be held at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Ross Aragon Community Center. We have added a few more tables this year.

Tickets for this exciting event will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 10. To purchase tickets, please call Lisa Peters at (281) 650-0875 or Dee McPeek at 317-3224 after 9 a.m. on May 10. No tickets will be available at Seeds of Learning. All tickets must be paid for at time of purchase, and reservations require purchaser address, email, guest names as well as the star being honored with the purchase. Please go to the Seeds website at http://growingseeds.org for additional ticket purchase instructions and for more information on our stars.

Tickets include a meal, the dance competition and open dancing before ending with the awards ceremony. A limited amount of first- and second-row tickets are available. The front-row seats cost $200 each and include a personal waiter for serving food and drink. All other seats are $125 each and do not come with a waiter. If paying with a credit card, there will be a small processing fee.

We expect to sell out quickly, so don’t be left out — call early on May 10 for your reservations.

Funds from this event will enable Seeds of Learning to continue to prepare the Seeds preschoolers, mostly at-risk, for public school and their future. Thank you, Pagosa, for your unbelievable support of this fundraiser and the children at Seeds.

