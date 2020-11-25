Buy Sees candy and help support Our Savior Lutheran School

By Pennie DeClark

Our Savior Lutheran School

Just in time for Christmas, we will be selling world-famous Sees candy to raise money for Our Savior Lutheran School. Come help support the children of Pagosa Springs and enjoy some tasty chocolate at the same time (they also make great Christmas gifts).

We will be selling 1-pound Christmas wrapped boxes of: assorted chocolate, dark chocolate, milk chocolates, soft centers, and nuts and chews. We also have available: peanut brittle, toffeettes, peppermints, lollypop assortments, mini holiday assortments and kid’s mini Santa boxes.

Unfortunately, due to COVID, we will not be able to sell outside of any stores, so preorder is the only way to get candy this year. If you would like to place an order, please contact Pennie DeClark at 903-3242 before Monday, Nov. 30. The candy will be delivered the week of Dec. 18 and I will deliver it to you or you can pick it up at Bank of Colorado.

All of the proceeds raised benefit the children at Our Savior Lutheran School. We have been serving the children of Pagosa Springs from all denominations for 26 years, providing exceptional education opportunities, with small classroom sizes, in a safe and loving, Christ-centered environment. We currently offer two preschool classes, kindergarten through sixth grade, and have over 70 students enrolled this year. Thank you for your support.