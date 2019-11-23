Buy Sees candy and help support Our Savior Lutheran School

Just in time for Christmas, we will be selling world famous Sees candy to raise money for Our Savior Lutheran School. Come help support the children of Pagosa Springs and enjoy some tasty chocolate at the same time (they also make great Christmas gifts).

We will be selling 1-pound Christmas-wrapped boxes of assorted chocolate, dark chocolate, milk chocolates, soft centers, and nuts and chews. We also have available peanut brittle, toffeettes, peppermints, lollypop assortments, mini holiday assortments and kids’ mini Santa boxes.

We will be selling on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside of City Market and Wednesday Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside of City Market. If you have any questions or would like to place a large order, please contact Pennie DeClark at 903-3242.

All of the proceeds raised benefit the children at Our Savior Lutheran School. We have been serving the children of Pagosa Springs from all denominations for 25 years, providing exceptional education opportunities, with small classroom sizes, in a safe and loving, Christ-centered environment. We currently offer two preschool classes and kindergarten through eighth grade, and have almost 90 students enrolled this year. Thank you for your support.

