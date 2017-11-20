Buy candy and help support Our Savior Lutheran School

- News
By Pennie DeClark
Special to The PREVIEW
Just in time for the holidays, we will be selling world-famous Sees candy to raise money for Our Savior Lutheran School. Come help support the children of Pagosa Springs and enjoy some tasty chocolate at the same time (they also make great Christmas gifts).
We will be selling 1-pound Christmas wrapped boxes of: assorted chocolate, dark chocolate, milk chocolates, soft centers and nuts and chews. We also have available: peanut brittle, toffeettes, peppermints, lollipop assortments, mini holiday assortments and kid’s mini Christmas bear boxes.
We will be selling this Sunday, Nov. 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside of City Market and Wednesday, Nov. 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside of City Market. If you have any questions or would like to place a large order, please contact Pennie DeClark at 903-3242.
All of the proceeds raised benefit the children at Our Savior Lutheran School. We have been serving the children of Pagosa Springs from all denominations for 24 years, providing exceptional education opportunities, with small classroom sizes, in a safe and loving, Christ-centered environment. We currently offer three preschool classes and kindergarten through sixth grade, with 70 students enrolled this year. Thank you for your support.
