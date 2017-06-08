Busy weekend on tap for Pagosa

By Mary Jo Coulehan

and Terri House

Special to The SUN/Staff Writer

The weekend of June 9-11 is anticipated to be one of the busier weekends of the year, including the 12th annual Pagosa Folk ‘N Bluegrass festival, the 32nd annual Denver Post Ride the Rockies bicycle tour and the ninth annual Car Show in Pagosa.

