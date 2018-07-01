Businesses, we appreciate you

- News
My Sweet Al and our son recently attended a local company’s “Appreciation Day.” It is an annual event where staffers serve lunch off the grill and extend thanks to their customers. Perhaps we should be thanking them for providing us with such great service over the last many years.
There are many local businesses that have kept their doors open year after year. Rain or shine, those places we all know greet us with welcoming smiles and a willingness to serve.
For those who hunker down with hard work, a friendly smile and a heart to please their customers, we commend you.
I read something this week about God bending the bow. Think of the power behind the one who bends the bow and how straight and sure an arrow will go. It’s not dissimilar to those who stay relevant for their customers, and stay true to their cause. They have someone who knows how to shoot a straight arrow and the power to bend the bow and thrust their business from one generation into another.
Take Goodman’s, for example. Here is a store that has been open for more than 100 years. Even its employees like Janet Sorenson have been there longer than I can remember. I bought snow boots and winter coats for our children when they were in junior high and high school nearly 40 years ago. It’s also where my Sweet Al purchased much of his hunting gear. Talk about a store that has the power to bend its own bow and stay true to its cause.
A young business owner births a new idea. It’s their baby. They want to raise it the way they think it should go. But, they need more than a quiver full of ideas and arrows. They need stick-to-it-iveness, a love for the people in this town and an understanding of what their customers truly need. Unfortunately, we have seen many high-flying arrows miss their target.
It’s like being young and having a quiver full of kids but not knowing how far to bend the bow. How foolish we were as parents. How many times did we try to aim our kids in a direction we thought they should go, only to find they wanted to go in a different direction? We saw what we thought we wanted for our children, but they had their own vision and had to discover their purpose for themselves. Thankfully, God has been bending the bow and preserving our family’s longevity.
Pagosa has known its share of lean years. When a business understands the needs and vision of its customers, and knows its true purpose, it will likely have the longevity desired. It can then bend the bow and shoot for the stars. During the fullness of times, it flourishes. During the lean times, it takes a deep breath and stays the course, and continues to serve its community with a smile.
Final brushstroke: Local businesses are more than just buildings that we drive by every day. They are trusted acquaintances and friends who understand and provide us what we need, no matter the time of day, week or month. And when we need them to go the distance, they step up and always go the extra mile. Thank you to those who have been there for our community over the years. It is with great hope that this article validates just how much we appreciate you.
